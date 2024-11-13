Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has presented a proposed budget estimate of N678, 086, 767,322,18 to the state House of Assembly for legislative consideration and approval.

While presenting the budget, the governor revealed that the budget, tagged, “Budget of Economic Stabilization ” is 35 per cent higher compared to the 2024 budget.

The governor said out of the budget, Capital Expenditure gulped N349, 29 billion, representing 50.59 percent while N325.57billion is alloted to recurrent expenditure, representing 49.41 per cent of the budget.

Advertisement

The governor explained that Infrastructure sector got the biggest share with a sum of N 152, 265, 859 representing, 22.46 per cent followed by Education with a sum of N 145, 257, 783, 399 representing 21. 44 percent of the budget.

Advertisement

Education received N145 billion, which represents 21 percent of the total budget. Health got N59 billion, which represents 9 percent while agriculture got N18 billion, representing 3 percent of the budget.

Read also: https://www.tvcnews.tv/2024/11/gov-yusuf-presents-n549bn-2025-budget-proposal-to-kano-house-of-assembly/

Advertisement

Governor Makinde, who assured that his administration will continue to accord priority to the welfare of the citizens of the state, appealed to members of the legislature to grant speedy passage of the budget

In his address, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin assured the legislature’ s commitment to working closely with Governor Seyi Makinde for the successful implementation of the 2025 budget.