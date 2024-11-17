Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has sworn in the newly elected chairmen in fourteen local government areas of the State.

The swearing of the chairmen was held Sunday afternoon, shortly after they were issued with their certificate of return by the chairman of the state Independent Electoral Commission, Bala Aliyu Gusau.

After the collation of the results, the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party won all the Fourteen Local governments.

Addressing the new chairmen during their swearing-in, Dr. Lawal thanked the state Independent Electoral Commission for doing good by conducting a credible, free and fair Local government election.

He says he us very proud to inaugurate the elected chairmen with good conscience and he’s optimistic that they will deliver on their mandate.

Gov. Lawal who described himself as a strong advocate of local government autonomy, said he is committed to ensuring that local government not only remains but also becomes stronger and more effective in the State.

He urged the chairmen to form a formidable team and join his administration in working for the development of the state especially to fulfill his seven point agenda.

Governor Dauda Lawal again task the newly elected council chairmen to always remain in their domain and attend to the needs of their people.

He thanked residents of the state for having faith in his government to change the narrative of Zamfara State.

“I want to thank the people for the continuous support given to my administration in its quest for a prosperous Zamfara. I can assure you that we can only get better by the day, ” the governor added.