Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state has reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing all necessary support to Federal University Gusau.

The pro-chancellor of the Federal University Gusau, Rt. Hon. Engineer Aminu Sani Isa led the governing council on a courtesy visit to Governor Dauda Lawal in his office at the government house on Tuesday.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the governing council commended the state government for its unending support of the university.

The statement adds that the Governor pledges to always assist the university because considering it’s role in human development.

Advertisement

He emphasized that his administration will continue to collaborate with the university for development.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the Federal University Gusau governing council for this visit. Such gatherings provide an opportunity to reflect and plan ways to enhance our educational sector for the benefit of our people” He said

“I am excited to hear that your institution will start offering MBBS”

“That why my government was strategic in upgrading a specialist hospitals to Teaching hospitals, so a teaching hospital will be available when you the course kicked off” The Governor Maintained.

Advertisement

“As you know, we are upgrading Yeriman Bakura Teaching Hospital into a fully equipped teaching hospital with state-of-the-art medical equipment.

“We are negotiating to acquire land nearby to build hostels for students’ comfort.

“Regarding land compensation, we have been actively addressing this issue. The special adviser for infrastructure will coordinate with the university management to find a solution.

Advertisement

“For some projects initiated by previous governments, I will send a team to assess their status and determine how we can complete them.

“We will explore ways to make a financial commitment to support you. In the long run, our community will benefit because the school is in Zamfara. We must do everything we can to provide assistance in all possible ways.”

Earlier, the Pro-Chancellor of the Federal University Gusau, Aminu Sani Isah commend Governor Dauda Lawal for the numerous projects he initiated for the university even before becoming Zamfara State’s Governor.

Advertisement

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state has reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing all necessary support to Federal University Gusau.

The pro-chancellor of the Federal University Gusau, Rt. Hon. Engineer Aminu Sani Isa led the governing council on a courtesy visit to Governor Dauda Lawal in his office at the government house on Tuesday.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the governing council commended the state government for its unending support of the university.

The statement adds that the Governor pledges to always assist the university because considering it’s role in human development.

Advertisement

He emphasized that his administration will continue to collaborate with the university for development.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the Federal University Gusau governing council for this visit. Such gatherings provide an opportunity to reflect and plan ways to enhance our educational sector for the benefit of our people” He said

“I am excited to hear that your institution will start offering MBBS”

“That why my government was strategic in upgrading a specialist hospitals to Teaching hospitals, so a teaching hospital will be available when you the course kicked off” The Governor Maintained.

Advertisement

“As you know, we are upgrading Yeriman Bakura Teaching Hospital into a fully equipped teaching hospital with state-of-the-art medical equipment.

“We are negotiating to acquire land nearby to build hostels for students’ comfort.

“Regarding land compensation, we have been actively addressing this issue. The special adviser for infrastructure will coordinate with the university management to find a solution.

Advertisement

“For some projects initiated by previous governments, I will send a team to assess their status and determine how we can complete them.

“We will explore ways to make a financial commitment to support you. In the long run, our community will benefit because the school is in Zamfara. We must do everything we can to provide assistance in all possible ways.”

Earlier, the Pro-Chancellor of the Federal University Gusau, Aminu Sani Isah commend Governor Dauda Lawal for the numerous projects he initiated for the university even before becoming Zamfara State’s Governor.

Advertisement

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state has reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing all necessary support to Federal University Gusau.

The pro-chancellor of the Federal University Gusau, Rt. Hon. Engineer Aminu Sani Isa led the governing council on a courtesy visit to Governor Dauda Lawal in his office at the government house on Tuesday.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the governing council commended the state government for its unending support of the university.

The statement adds that the Governor pledges to always assist the university because considering it’s role in human development.

Advertisement

He emphasized that his administration will continue to collaborate with the university for development.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the Federal University Gusau governing council for this visit. Such gatherings provide an opportunity to reflect and plan ways to enhance our educational sector for the benefit of our people” He said

“I am excited to hear that your institution will start offering MBBS”

“That why my government was strategic in upgrading a specialist hospitals to Teaching hospitals, so a teaching hospital will be available when you the course kicked off” The Governor Maintained.

Advertisement

“As you know, we are upgrading Yeriman Bakura Teaching Hospital into a fully equipped teaching hospital with state-of-the-art medical equipment.

“We are negotiating to acquire land nearby to build hostels for students’ comfort.

“Regarding land compensation, we have been actively addressing this issue. The special adviser for infrastructure will coordinate with the university management to find a solution.

Advertisement

“For some projects initiated by previous governments, I will send a team to assess their status and determine how we can complete them.

“We will explore ways to make a financial commitment to support you. In the long run, our community will benefit because the school is in Zamfara. We must do everything we can to provide assistance in all possible ways.”

Earlier, the Pro-Chancellor of the Federal University Gusau, Aminu Sani Isah commend Governor Dauda Lawal for the numerous projects he initiated for the university even before becoming Zamfara State’s Governor.

Advertisement

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state has reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing all necessary support to Federal University Gusau.

The pro-chancellor of the Federal University Gusau, Rt. Hon. Engineer Aminu Sani Isa led the governing council on a courtesy visit to Governor Dauda Lawal in his office at the government house on Tuesday.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the governing council commended the state government for its unending support of the university.

The statement adds that the Governor pledges to always assist the university because considering it’s role in human development.

Advertisement

He emphasized that his administration will continue to collaborate with the university for development.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the Federal University Gusau governing council for this visit. Such gatherings provide an opportunity to reflect and plan ways to enhance our educational sector for the benefit of our people” He said

“I am excited to hear that your institution will start offering MBBS”

“That why my government was strategic in upgrading a specialist hospitals to Teaching hospitals, so a teaching hospital will be available when you the course kicked off” The Governor Maintained.

Advertisement

“As you know, we are upgrading Yeriman Bakura Teaching Hospital into a fully equipped teaching hospital with state-of-the-art medical equipment.

“We are negotiating to acquire land nearby to build hostels for students’ comfort.

“Regarding land compensation, we have been actively addressing this issue. The special adviser for infrastructure will coordinate with the university management to find a solution.

Advertisement

“For some projects initiated by previous governments, I will send a team to assess their status and determine how we can complete them.

“We will explore ways to make a financial commitment to support you. In the long run, our community will benefit because the school is in Zamfara. We must do everything we can to provide assistance in all possible ways.”

Earlier, the Pro-Chancellor of the Federal University Gusau, Aminu Sani Isah commend Governor Dauda Lawal for the numerous projects he initiated for the university even before becoming Zamfara State’s Governor.

Advertisement

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state has reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing all necessary support to Federal University Gusau.

The pro-chancellor of the Federal University Gusau, Rt. Hon. Engineer Aminu Sani Isa led the governing council on a courtesy visit to Governor Dauda Lawal in his office at the government house on Tuesday.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the governing council commended the state government for its unending support of the university.

The statement adds that the Governor pledges to always assist the university because considering it’s role in human development.

Advertisement

He emphasized that his administration will continue to collaborate with the university for development.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the Federal University Gusau governing council for this visit. Such gatherings provide an opportunity to reflect and plan ways to enhance our educational sector for the benefit of our people” He said

“I am excited to hear that your institution will start offering MBBS”

“That why my government was strategic in upgrading a specialist hospitals to Teaching hospitals, so a teaching hospital will be available when you the course kicked off” The Governor Maintained.

Advertisement

“As you know, we are upgrading Yeriman Bakura Teaching Hospital into a fully equipped teaching hospital with state-of-the-art medical equipment.

“We are negotiating to acquire land nearby to build hostels for students’ comfort.

“Regarding land compensation, we have been actively addressing this issue. The special adviser for infrastructure will coordinate with the university management to find a solution.

Advertisement

“For some projects initiated by previous governments, I will send a team to assess their status and determine how we can complete them.

“We will explore ways to make a financial commitment to support you. In the long run, our community will benefit because the school is in Zamfara. We must do everything we can to provide assistance in all possible ways.”

Earlier, the Pro-Chancellor of the Federal University Gusau, Aminu Sani Isah commend Governor Dauda Lawal for the numerous projects he initiated for the university even before becoming Zamfara State’s Governor.

Advertisement

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state has reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing all necessary support to Federal University Gusau.

The pro-chancellor of the Federal University Gusau, Rt. Hon. Engineer Aminu Sani Isa led the governing council on a courtesy visit to Governor Dauda Lawal in his office at the government house on Tuesday.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the governing council commended the state government for its unending support of the university.

The statement adds that the Governor pledges to always assist the university because considering it’s role in human development.

Advertisement

He emphasized that his administration will continue to collaborate with the university for development.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the Federal University Gusau governing council for this visit. Such gatherings provide an opportunity to reflect and plan ways to enhance our educational sector for the benefit of our people” He said

“I am excited to hear that your institution will start offering MBBS”

“That why my government was strategic in upgrading a specialist hospitals to Teaching hospitals, so a teaching hospital will be available when you the course kicked off” The Governor Maintained.

Advertisement

“As you know, we are upgrading Yeriman Bakura Teaching Hospital into a fully equipped teaching hospital with state-of-the-art medical equipment.

“We are negotiating to acquire land nearby to build hostels for students’ comfort.

“Regarding land compensation, we have been actively addressing this issue. The special adviser for infrastructure will coordinate with the university management to find a solution.

Advertisement

“For some projects initiated by previous governments, I will send a team to assess their status and determine how we can complete them.

“We will explore ways to make a financial commitment to support you. In the long run, our community will benefit because the school is in Zamfara. We must do everything we can to provide assistance in all possible ways.”

Earlier, the Pro-Chancellor of the Federal University Gusau, Aminu Sani Isah commend Governor Dauda Lawal for the numerous projects he initiated for the university even before becoming Zamfara State’s Governor.

Advertisement

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state has reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing all necessary support to Federal University Gusau.

The pro-chancellor of the Federal University Gusau, Rt. Hon. Engineer Aminu Sani Isa led the governing council on a courtesy visit to Governor Dauda Lawal in his office at the government house on Tuesday.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the governing council commended the state government for its unending support of the university.

The statement adds that the Governor pledges to always assist the university because considering it’s role in human development.

Advertisement

He emphasized that his administration will continue to collaborate with the university for development.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the Federal University Gusau governing council for this visit. Such gatherings provide an opportunity to reflect and plan ways to enhance our educational sector for the benefit of our people” He said

“I am excited to hear that your institution will start offering MBBS”

“That why my government was strategic in upgrading a specialist hospitals to Teaching hospitals, so a teaching hospital will be available when you the course kicked off” The Governor Maintained.

Advertisement

“As you know, we are upgrading Yeriman Bakura Teaching Hospital into a fully equipped teaching hospital with state-of-the-art medical equipment.

“We are negotiating to acquire land nearby to build hostels for students’ comfort.

“Regarding land compensation, we have been actively addressing this issue. The special adviser for infrastructure will coordinate with the university management to find a solution.

Advertisement

“For some projects initiated by previous governments, I will send a team to assess their status and determine how we can complete them.

“We will explore ways to make a financial commitment to support you. In the long run, our community will benefit because the school is in Zamfara. We must do everything we can to provide assistance in all possible ways.”

Earlier, the Pro-Chancellor of the Federal University Gusau, Aminu Sani Isah commend Governor Dauda Lawal for the numerous projects he initiated for the university even before becoming Zamfara State’s Governor.

Advertisement

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state has reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing all necessary support to Federal University Gusau.

The pro-chancellor of the Federal University Gusau, Rt. Hon. Engineer Aminu Sani Isa led the governing council on a courtesy visit to Governor Dauda Lawal in his office at the government house on Tuesday.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the governing council commended the state government for its unending support of the university.

The statement adds that the Governor pledges to always assist the university because considering it’s role in human development.

Advertisement

He emphasized that his administration will continue to collaborate with the university for development.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the Federal University Gusau governing council for this visit. Such gatherings provide an opportunity to reflect and plan ways to enhance our educational sector for the benefit of our people” He said

“I am excited to hear that your institution will start offering MBBS”

“That why my government was strategic in upgrading a specialist hospitals to Teaching hospitals, so a teaching hospital will be available when you the course kicked off” The Governor Maintained.

Advertisement

“As you know, we are upgrading Yeriman Bakura Teaching Hospital into a fully equipped teaching hospital with state-of-the-art medical equipment.

“We are negotiating to acquire land nearby to build hostels for students’ comfort.

“Regarding land compensation, we have been actively addressing this issue. The special adviser for infrastructure will coordinate with the university management to find a solution.

Advertisement

“For some projects initiated by previous governments, I will send a team to assess their status and determine how we can complete them.

“We will explore ways to make a financial commitment to support you. In the long run, our community will benefit because the school is in Zamfara. We must do everything we can to provide assistance in all possible ways.”

Earlier, the Pro-Chancellor of the Federal University Gusau, Aminu Sani Isah commend Governor Dauda Lawal for the numerous projects he initiated for the university even before becoming Zamfara State’s Governor.