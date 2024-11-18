Zamfara state Governor Dauda Lawal is currently chairing Monday’s state Executive Council Meeting at the Government House, Gusau.

The 19th Zamfara Executive Council Meeting under the current administration is holding at the newly designed and upgraded Council Chamber.

The Council chamber is wearing a new look with modern equipment and ICT Facility.

This development follows Governor Dauda Lawal’s directives a few months ago to upgrade the Chamber among other offices to world Class standard.

Those present at the meeting Includes the state Deputy Governor, Mallam Mani Mallam Mumuni, Secretary to the state Government, Abubakar Nakwada, Commissioners and some key Senior Special Advisers and Assistants to the Governor.

Issues expected to be discussed at the council meeting includes Successes Recorded at the just concluded Local government Election held on Saturday, 19th November 2024, Security, Development and economy among other key issues.

It is also expected that newsmen will be addressed on the outcome of the meeting immediately after the council meeting.

