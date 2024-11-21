Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya has flagged off the construction of a new judiciary and house of assembly complex.

The new three-arms zone is designed to co-locate the Gombe State civil service secretariat, house of assembly and judiciary buildings.

Advertisement

It all started with a dream for a modern, vibrant and efficient state capital.

After 28 years of creation, most government offices are housed in private buildings and institutions do not have a befitting environment to function.

Advertisement

All these challenges will soon be in the past with the groundbreaking of the Gombe capital three-arms zone, designed to house the state secretariat, judiciary, and house of assembly complex.

For Governor Inuwa Yahaya, it is about every arm of government functioning optimally and fulfilling its mandate to the people.

The complexes are designed to meet the current and future needs of the judiciary and legislature.

Beyond quality, the buildings would serve landmark infrastructure, represent culture and excellence.

Advertisement

The Gombe three-arms zone is part of the capital city master plan to transform the metropolis into an aesthetic, functional and modern city with appropriate infrastructure and public services.