Kebbi State governor, Governor Nasir has issued a stern warning to bandits and their accomplices, stating that his administration will deal decisively with them and leave no room for their nefarious activities.

This warning comes after the tragic attack in Mera, Augie Local Government Area, where 17 people lost their lives describing the attack as a tragic loss, not only for Mera and Argungu but for the entire nation.

During his condolence visit to Mera, Governor Idris emphasized that security is essential for development, and his administration is committed to sustaining the ongoing offensive against banditry .

To further bolster security, governor Idris announced the immediate procurement of additional vehicles for security personnel.

However, Governor Idris also condemned the incident where some individuals took the law into their hands by killing Fulani individuals suspected to be involved in the Mera attack.

He stressed that his administration will not condone acts of jungle justice and directed the immediate arrest of those responsible, he urged residents to report any suspicious activitoes to the appropriate authorities for immediate action.

The Governor also met with Fulani leaders and victims at the Palace of the District Head of Augie, reiterating his disapproval of reprisal attacks and assuring them of justice.

He announced a donation of ten million Naira to support the Fulani victims and pledged additional relief assistance to aid their rehabilitation.