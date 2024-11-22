Katsina states Governor Dikko Radda has unveiled the new Katsina State Community Development Programme to stimulate development from the grass root level.

This effort is inline with the agenda of the Governor to bring about new developmental initiatives that are fundamental in stimulating development and inclusivity.

The world band country director and other stakeholders attended the inauguration ceremony in Katsina.

The need to bring about new innovations and ideas to achieve good governance has continued to engage stakeholders across the globe and most especially the struggling economies.

Katsina state is thinking out of the box to come up with a framework that will attract global funds and also expedite development.

Governor Dikko Radda says he is motivated by the outcomes of community development models from various parts of the world.

The community driven initiative addresses critical challenges in key sectors of education, healthcare, infrastructure, and livelihood opportunities in line with the State Government’s commitment to community development.

The World Bank country director, Ndeoma Diop spoke at length on key areas of partnership with the government to achieve the desired objectives.

Other presentations by eminent scholars and the guest speaker at the event concentrated on the need for full community participation and ownership to achieve the set goals.

Stakeholders, including traditional institutions, pledged support for the project’s execution, marking a significant step towards sustainable development in Katsina State.

