The Gombe State government has concluded its public consultations for the 2025 budget.

After the ward and local government level deliberations, governor Inuwa Yahaya hosted the state-level town hall meeting.

Speakers and experts acknowledge the tough economic situation and the impact of inflation on the economy.

However, the performance of the 2024 budget is far less than desired , but 2025 may even be more challenging for the state government.

But despite the tough economic environment, civil society and community leaders still demand a welfarist financial plan and some specific projects.

Others made recommendations on areas where the government can cut costs.

Gombe State’s 2024 financial plan is 208 billion naira, but the plan for 2025 is expected to be significantly higher.

This is due to several ambitious infrastructure projects embarked upon by the state government.

Political observers say, they are hopeful that the2025 budget will outperform the outgoing 2024 budget.