German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has fired the finance minister, leading to the collapse of his three-party coalition government.

Scholz announced Finance Minister Christian Lindner’s removal from the three-party coalition government on Wednesday during a conference, adding that he was “forced to take this step to avert damage to our country.”

He accused Lindner, of the Free Democratic Party, of refusing to negotiate on the government budget needed to jumpstart the stalling economy.

Advertisement

According to Sholz, “too often, Federal Minister Lindner has blocked legislation for unrelated reasons. Too often, he has acted with narrow-minded, partisan tactics. Too often, he has broken my trust”.

“He even unilaterally rescinded the agreement on the budget after we had already reached an understanding through lengthy negotiations. There is no foundation of trust for further cooperation. Serious government work is not possible under these conditions,” Sholz added.

Advertisement

In his reaction, the finance minister stated that he presented Scholz with a budget that sought to cap energy costs, secure automotive industry jobs and increase support for Ukraine, but Lindner showed no willingness to implement it.

“I am no longer willing to subject our country to such behavior,” he said.

Lindner responded in a statement saying that the FDP presented economic proposals that Scholz would not discuss.

“Olaf Scholz has long failed to recognize the need for a new economic start for our country. He has long downplayed the economic concerns of citizens.” he said.

Advertisement

“His carefully prepared statement from this evening makes it clear that Olaf Scholz was no longer aiming for a sustainable agreement for all, but rather for a calculated break of this coalition. This is leading Germany into a phase of uncertainty.”

Following Scholz’s announcement, the FDP withdrew from the coalition government, ending the three-party coalition.

Scholz told the public in his press conference that he intends to seek to schedule a confidence vote on Jan. 15, giving the federal Bundestag Parliament time to decide on clearing the way for early elections, which he said could take place as early as the end of March.

Advertisement

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has fired the finance minister, leading to the collapse of his three-party coalition government.

Scholz announced Finance Minister Christian Lindner’s removal from the three-party coalition government on Wednesday during a conference, adding that he was “forced to take this step to avert damage to our country.”

He accused Lindner, of the Free Democratic Party, of refusing to negotiate on the government budget needed to jumpstart the stalling economy.

Advertisement

According to Sholz, “too often, Federal Minister Lindner has blocked legislation for unrelated reasons. Too often, he has acted with narrow-minded, partisan tactics. Too often, he has broken my trust”.

“He even unilaterally rescinded the agreement on the budget after we had already reached an understanding through lengthy negotiations. There is no foundation of trust for further cooperation. Serious government work is not possible under these conditions,” Sholz added.

Advertisement

In his reaction, the finance minister stated that he presented Scholz with a budget that sought to cap energy costs, secure automotive industry jobs and increase support for Ukraine, but Lindner showed no willingness to implement it.

“I am no longer willing to subject our country to such behavior,” he said.

Lindner responded in a statement saying that the FDP presented economic proposals that Scholz would not discuss.

“Olaf Scholz has long failed to recognize the need for a new economic start for our country. He has long downplayed the economic concerns of citizens.” he said.

Advertisement

“His carefully prepared statement from this evening makes it clear that Olaf Scholz was no longer aiming for a sustainable agreement for all, but rather for a calculated break of this coalition. This is leading Germany into a phase of uncertainty.”

Following Scholz’s announcement, the FDP withdrew from the coalition government, ending the three-party coalition.

Scholz told the public in his press conference that he intends to seek to schedule a confidence vote on Jan. 15, giving the federal Bundestag Parliament time to decide on clearing the way for early elections, which he said could take place as early as the end of March.

Advertisement

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has fired the finance minister, leading to the collapse of his three-party coalition government.

Scholz announced Finance Minister Christian Lindner’s removal from the three-party coalition government on Wednesday during a conference, adding that he was “forced to take this step to avert damage to our country.”

He accused Lindner, of the Free Democratic Party, of refusing to negotiate on the government budget needed to jumpstart the stalling economy.

Advertisement

According to Sholz, “too often, Federal Minister Lindner has blocked legislation for unrelated reasons. Too often, he has acted with narrow-minded, partisan tactics. Too often, he has broken my trust”.

“He even unilaterally rescinded the agreement on the budget after we had already reached an understanding through lengthy negotiations. There is no foundation of trust for further cooperation. Serious government work is not possible under these conditions,” Sholz added.

Advertisement

In his reaction, the finance minister stated that he presented Scholz with a budget that sought to cap energy costs, secure automotive industry jobs and increase support for Ukraine, but Lindner showed no willingness to implement it.

“I am no longer willing to subject our country to such behavior,” he said.

Lindner responded in a statement saying that the FDP presented economic proposals that Scholz would not discuss.

“Olaf Scholz has long failed to recognize the need for a new economic start for our country. He has long downplayed the economic concerns of citizens.” he said.

Advertisement

“His carefully prepared statement from this evening makes it clear that Olaf Scholz was no longer aiming for a sustainable agreement for all, but rather for a calculated break of this coalition. This is leading Germany into a phase of uncertainty.”

Following Scholz’s announcement, the FDP withdrew from the coalition government, ending the three-party coalition.

Scholz told the public in his press conference that he intends to seek to schedule a confidence vote on Jan. 15, giving the federal Bundestag Parliament time to decide on clearing the way for early elections, which he said could take place as early as the end of March.

Advertisement

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has fired the finance minister, leading to the collapse of his three-party coalition government.

Scholz announced Finance Minister Christian Lindner’s removal from the three-party coalition government on Wednesday during a conference, adding that he was “forced to take this step to avert damage to our country.”

He accused Lindner, of the Free Democratic Party, of refusing to negotiate on the government budget needed to jumpstart the stalling economy.

Advertisement

According to Sholz, “too often, Federal Minister Lindner has blocked legislation for unrelated reasons. Too often, he has acted with narrow-minded, partisan tactics. Too often, he has broken my trust”.

“He even unilaterally rescinded the agreement on the budget after we had already reached an understanding through lengthy negotiations. There is no foundation of trust for further cooperation. Serious government work is not possible under these conditions,” Sholz added.

Advertisement

In his reaction, the finance minister stated that he presented Scholz with a budget that sought to cap energy costs, secure automotive industry jobs and increase support for Ukraine, but Lindner showed no willingness to implement it.

“I am no longer willing to subject our country to such behavior,” he said.

Lindner responded in a statement saying that the FDP presented economic proposals that Scholz would not discuss.

“Olaf Scholz has long failed to recognize the need for a new economic start for our country. He has long downplayed the economic concerns of citizens.” he said.

Advertisement

“His carefully prepared statement from this evening makes it clear that Olaf Scholz was no longer aiming for a sustainable agreement for all, but rather for a calculated break of this coalition. This is leading Germany into a phase of uncertainty.”

Following Scholz’s announcement, the FDP withdrew from the coalition government, ending the three-party coalition.

Scholz told the public in his press conference that he intends to seek to schedule a confidence vote on Jan. 15, giving the federal Bundestag Parliament time to decide on clearing the way for early elections, which he said could take place as early as the end of March.

Advertisement

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has fired the finance minister, leading to the collapse of his three-party coalition government.

Scholz announced Finance Minister Christian Lindner’s removal from the three-party coalition government on Wednesday during a conference, adding that he was “forced to take this step to avert damage to our country.”

He accused Lindner, of the Free Democratic Party, of refusing to negotiate on the government budget needed to jumpstart the stalling economy.

Advertisement

According to Sholz, “too often, Federal Minister Lindner has blocked legislation for unrelated reasons. Too often, he has acted with narrow-minded, partisan tactics. Too often, he has broken my trust”.

“He even unilaterally rescinded the agreement on the budget after we had already reached an understanding through lengthy negotiations. There is no foundation of trust for further cooperation. Serious government work is not possible under these conditions,” Sholz added.

Advertisement

In his reaction, the finance minister stated that he presented Scholz with a budget that sought to cap energy costs, secure automotive industry jobs and increase support for Ukraine, but Lindner showed no willingness to implement it.

“I am no longer willing to subject our country to such behavior,” he said.

Lindner responded in a statement saying that the FDP presented economic proposals that Scholz would not discuss.

“Olaf Scholz has long failed to recognize the need for a new economic start for our country. He has long downplayed the economic concerns of citizens.” he said.

Advertisement

“His carefully prepared statement from this evening makes it clear that Olaf Scholz was no longer aiming for a sustainable agreement for all, but rather for a calculated break of this coalition. This is leading Germany into a phase of uncertainty.”

Following Scholz’s announcement, the FDP withdrew from the coalition government, ending the three-party coalition.

Scholz told the public in his press conference that he intends to seek to schedule a confidence vote on Jan. 15, giving the federal Bundestag Parliament time to decide on clearing the way for early elections, which he said could take place as early as the end of March.

Advertisement

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has fired the finance minister, leading to the collapse of his three-party coalition government.

Scholz announced Finance Minister Christian Lindner’s removal from the three-party coalition government on Wednesday during a conference, adding that he was “forced to take this step to avert damage to our country.”

He accused Lindner, of the Free Democratic Party, of refusing to negotiate on the government budget needed to jumpstart the stalling economy.

Advertisement

According to Sholz, “too often, Federal Minister Lindner has blocked legislation for unrelated reasons. Too often, he has acted with narrow-minded, partisan tactics. Too often, he has broken my trust”.

“He even unilaterally rescinded the agreement on the budget after we had already reached an understanding through lengthy negotiations. There is no foundation of trust for further cooperation. Serious government work is not possible under these conditions,” Sholz added.

Advertisement

In his reaction, the finance minister stated that he presented Scholz with a budget that sought to cap energy costs, secure automotive industry jobs and increase support for Ukraine, but Lindner showed no willingness to implement it.

“I am no longer willing to subject our country to such behavior,” he said.

Lindner responded in a statement saying that the FDP presented economic proposals that Scholz would not discuss.

“Olaf Scholz has long failed to recognize the need for a new economic start for our country. He has long downplayed the economic concerns of citizens.” he said.

Advertisement

“His carefully prepared statement from this evening makes it clear that Olaf Scholz was no longer aiming for a sustainable agreement for all, but rather for a calculated break of this coalition. This is leading Germany into a phase of uncertainty.”

Following Scholz’s announcement, the FDP withdrew from the coalition government, ending the three-party coalition.

Scholz told the public in his press conference that he intends to seek to schedule a confidence vote on Jan. 15, giving the federal Bundestag Parliament time to decide on clearing the way for early elections, which he said could take place as early as the end of March.

Advertisement

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has fired the finance minister, leading to the collapse of his three-party coalition government.

Scholz announced Finance Minister Christian Lindner’s removal from the three-party coalition government on Wednesday during a conference, adding that he was “forced to take this step to avert damage to our country.”

He accused Lindner, of the Free Democratic Party, of refusing to negotiate on the government budget needed to jumpstart the stalling economy.

Advertisement

According to Sholz, “too often, Federal Minister Lindner has blocked legislation for unrelated reasons. Too often, he has acted with narrow-minded, partisan tactics. Too often, he has broken my trust”.

“He even unilaterally rescinded the agreement on the budget after we had already reached an understanding through lengthy negotiations. There is no foundation of trust for further cooperation. Serious government work is not possible under these conditions,” Sholz added.

Advertisement

In his reaction, the finance minister stated that he presented Scholz with a budget that sought to cap energy costs, secure automotive industry jobs and increase support for Ukraine, but Lindner showed no willingness to implement it.

“I am no longer willing to subject our country to such behavior,” he said.

Lindner responded in a statement saying that the FDP presented economic proposals that Scholz would not discuss.

“Olaf Scholz has long failed to recognize the need for a new economic start for our country. He has long downplayed the economic concerns of citizens.” he said.

Advertisement

“His carefully prepared statement from this evening makes it clear that Olaf Scholz was no longer aiming for a sustainable agreement for all, but rather for a calculated break of this coalition. This is leading Germany into a phase of uncertainty.”

Following Scholz’s announcement, the FDP withdrew from the coalition government, ending the three-party coalition.

Scholz told the public in his press conference that he intends to seek to schedule a confidence vote on Jan. 15, giving the federal Bundestag Parliament time to decide on clearing the way for early elections, which he said could take place as early as the end of March.

Advertisement

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has fired the finance minister, leading to the collapse of his three-party coalition government.

Scholz announced Finance Minister Christian Lindner’s removal from the three-party coalition government on Wednesday during a conference, adding that he was “forced to take this step to avert damage to our country.”

He accused Lindner, of the Free Democratic Party, of refusing to negotiate on the government budget needed to jumpstart the stalling economy.

Advertisement

According to Sholz, “too often, Federal Minister Lindner has blocked legislation for unrelated reasons. Too often, he has acted with narrow-minded, partisan tactics. Too often, he has broken my trust”.

“He even unilaterally rescinded the agreement on the budget after we had already reached an understanding through lengthy negotiations. There is no foundation of trust for further cooperation. Serious government work is not possible under these conditions,” Sholz added.

Advertisement

In his reaction, the finance minister stated that he presented Scholz with a budget that sought to cap energy costs, secure automotive industry jobs and increase support for Ukraine, but Lindner showed no willingness to implement it.

“I am no longer willing to subject our country to such behavior,” he said.

Lindner responded in a statement saying that the FDP presented economic proposals that Scholz would not discuss.

“Olaf Scholz has long failed to recognize the need for a new economic start for our country. He has long downplayed the economic concerns of citizens.” he said.

Advertisement

“His carefully prepared statement from this evening makes it clear that Olaf Scholz was no longer aiming for a sustainable agreement for all, but rather for a calculated break of this coalition. This is leading Germany into a phase of uncertainty.”

Following Scholz’s announcement, the FDP withdrew from the coalition government, ending the three-party coalition.

Scholz told the public in his press conference that he intends to seek to schedule a confidence vote on Jan. 15, giving the federal Bundestag Parliament time to decide on clearing the way for early elections, which he said could take place as early as the end of March.