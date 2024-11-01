Major general Olufemi Oluyede has assumed command as the acting Chief of Army Staff.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa presided over the event at the Defence head quarters in Abuja.

The CDS noted that it is unprecedented to have an acting Chief of Army Staff when there is a substantive Chief of Army Staff who unfortunately is indisposed.

General Christopher Musa stressed that Major General Oluyede will act untill the President of the country decides otherwise.

The CDS emphasised that the President in consultation with the CDS has the statutory right to make such a decision.

General Christopher Musa says the acting Chief of Army staff has full powers to operate as Chief of Army staff.

In his remark, general Olukayode promised to hold sway as acting COAS till the return of Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja who is the substantive Chief of Army Staff.

General Oluyede appreciated God and Mr. President for considering him worthy of such an office.

Until his appointment, Oluyede served as the 56th Commander of the elite Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army, based in Jaji, Kaduna.