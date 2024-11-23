Gang James Boyi of Plateau State has emerged the winner of the Capital City 10km Race.

Boyi defeated Ismael Sadjo of Cross River State to clinch the title of the maiden road race in Ikeja.

Sadjo came second in the race, while Emmanuel Dung Iliya came in third. For the ladies, Ebiye David came in first to clinch the title ahead of second placed Yilmunen Nicholas and Grace Go’ar who came third.

The 10km race which began 45 minutes late ended at the Sky power Ground opposite Archbishop Vinning Church after the authorities of the Police College Ikeja changed its mind about hosting the race in the final minutes.