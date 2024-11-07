A large group of protesters caused a scene at the three arms zone area in Abuja when they staged a peaceful protest demanding the resignation of the leadership of the Nigeria National Petroleum company limited.

Protesters from the APC Solidarity and Development Forum, which included youths and civil society organisations, protested about the nation’s skyrocketing pump prices, long fuel lines, and economic hardship.

In an open letter to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, the conveners Kabir Matazu and Danielsi Momoh said the ongoing fuel scarcity has revealed a systemic failure in leadership and operational oversight within NNPCL.

They said despite assurances of resolving fuel scarcity, the situation remains dire, causing untold hardship on Nigerians.

They insist the crisis undermines public confidence and adversely affects the reputation of the presidency and its Renewed Hope agenda.

The protesters criticised the Mele Kyari’s management for failing to operationalize local refineries, despite the Federal Government’s $4 billion investment.