The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC says it is collaborating with the National Council on Education to introduce driving as a course in school curriculums to ensure proper and adequate sensitization of youths on the need to abide by road rules and regulations.

Deputy Corps Marshal training department, Chidebere Nkwonta made this known at a 2-day training workshop for management staff of FRSC held in Abuja.

This workshop themed “Retooling FRSC for Organisational Effectiveness: From Policy Formulation To Strategy Implementation” is aimed at reviewing the corps’ existing strategies on the educational and operational fronts.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Olusegun Ogungbemide stated that mega town hall meetings, motorcades, transit cams, and rest areas advocacy campaigns will be introduced as part of efforts geared towards ensuring a crash-free ember month.

Various area commands have been converted to unit and corridor commands to ensure more patrol officers are on the road thereby enabling the effective mitigation of road traffic crashes.

This workshop aims to engage with necessary stakeholders to ensure the implementation of various policies that will help stem the tide of prevalent road traffic offenses and crashes.

