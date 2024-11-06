The Federal Road Safety Corps has announced 15% reduction in road crashes over the past year in Osun State, attributing the improvement to ongoing sensitisation efforts and active engagement with commuters.

The state sector Commander, Sokunbi Adeyemi was addressing Journalists in Osogbo.

During festive seasons, particularly in December, there is typically an increase in vehicular movement.

This surge in traffic volume often contributes to road crashes.

In response, the FRSC has intensified measures to mitigate road traffic accidents.

At a press conference in Osogbo, the State Sector Commander, Sokunbi Adeyemi emphasized that this year’s ember months campaign will be all-inclusive.

Commander Sokunbi Adeyemi said the Corps will not tolerate any form of indiscipline, including the use of unregistered vehicles and route violations, among other infractions.

