The protesters arrested during the nationwide protests have arrived at the Presidential Villa, where Vice President Kashim Shettima will receive them on behalf of President Bola Tinubu and hand them over to their respective State Governors.

This follows the Federal High Court’s decision to discharge 114 protesters, including minors and adults, who were earlier arraigned by the Nigeria Police Force. Justice Obiora Egwatu struck out the case against the protesters as requested by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

Notable dignitaries present to receive the protesters include:

– Governors: Uba Sani (Kaduna) and Abba Yusuf (Kano)

– Ministers:

– Nentawe Yilwatda (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction)

– Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs

– Balarabe Lawal (Environment)

– Other Officials:

– Deputy State President Jubrin Barau

– Chairman Committee on Appropriation Abubakar Bichi

Advertisement

The protesters arrested during the nationwide protests have arrived at the Presidential Villa, where Vice President Kashim Shettima will receive them on behalf of President Bola Tinubu and hand them over to their respective State Governors.

This follows the Federal High Court’s decision to discharge 114 protesters, including minors and adults, who were earlier arraigned by the Nigeria Police Force. Justice Obiora Egwatu struck out the case against the protesters as requested by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

Notable dignitaries present to receive the protesters include:

– Governors: Uba Sani (Kaduna) and Abba Yusuf (Kano)

– Ministers:

– Nentawe Yilwatda (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction)

– Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs

– Balarabe Lawal (Environment)

– Other Officials:

– Deputy State President Jubrin Barau

– Chairman Committee on Appropriation Abubakar Bichi

Advertisement

The protesters arrested during the nationwide protests have arrived at the Presidential Villa, where Vice President Kashim Shettima will receive them on behalf of President Bola Tinubu and hand them over to their respective State Governors.

This follows the Federal High Court’s decision to discharge 114 protesters, including minors and adults, who were earlier arraigned by the Nigeria Police Force. Justice Obiora Egwatu struck out the case against the protesters as requested by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

Notable dignitaries present to receive the protesters include:

– Governors: Uba Sani (Kaduna) and Abba Yusuf (Kano)

– Ministers:

– Nentawe Yilwatda (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction)

– Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs

– Balarabe Lawal (Environment)

– Other Officials:

– Deputy State President Jubrin Barau

– Chairman Committee on Appropriation Abubakar Bichi

Advertisement

The protesters arrested during the nationwide protests have arrived at the Presidential Villa, where Vice President Kashim Shettima will receive them on behalf of President Bola Tinubu and hand them over to their respective State Governors.

This follows the Federal High Court’s decision to discharge 114 protesters, including minors and adults, who were earlier arraigned by the Nigeria Police Force. Justice Obiora Egwatu struck out the case against the protesters as requested by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

Notable dignitaries present to receive the protesters include:

– Governors: Uba Sani (Kaduna) and Abba Yusuf (Kano)

– Ministers:

– Nentawe Yilwatda (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction)

– Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs

– Balarabe Lawal (Environment)

– Other Officials:

– Deputy State President Jubrin Barau

– Chairman Committee on Appropriation Abubakar Bichi

Advertisement

The protesters arrested during the nationwide protests have arrived at the Presidential Villa, where Vice President Kashim Shettima will receive them on behalf of President Bola Tinubu and hand them over to their respective State Governors.

This follows the Federal High Court’s decision to discharge 114 protesters, including minors and adults, who were earlier arraigned by the Nigeria Police Force. Justice Obiora Egwatu struck out the case against the protesters as requested by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

Notable dignitaries present to receive the protesters include:

– Governors: Uba Sani (Kaduna) and Abba Yusuf (Kano)

– Ministers:

– Nentawe Yilwatda (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction)

– Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs

– Balarabe Lawal (Environment)

– Other Officials:

– Deputy State President Jubrin Barau

– Chairman Committee on Appropriation Abubakar Bichi

Advertisement

The protesters arrested during the nationwide protests have arrived at the Presidential Villa, where Vice President Kashim Shettima will receive them on behalf of President Bola Tinubu and hand them over to their respective State Governors.

This follows the Federal High Court’s decision to discharge 114 protesters, including minors and adults, who were earlier arraigned by the Nigeria Police Force. Justice Obiora Egwatu struck out the case against the protesters as requested by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

Notable dignitaries present to receive the protesters include:

– Governors: Uba Sani (Kaduna) and Abba Yusuf (Kano)

– Ministers:

– Nentawe Yilwatda (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction)

– Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs

– Balarabe Lawal (Environment)

– Other Officials:

– Deputy State President Jubrin Barau

– Chairman Committee on Appropriation Abubakar Bichi

Advertisement

The protesters arrested during the nationwide protests have arrived at the Presidential Villa, where Vice President Kashim Shettima will receive them on behalf of President Bola Tinubu and hand them over to their respective State Governors.

This follows the Federal High Court’s decision to discharge 114 protesters, including minors and adults, who were earlier arraigned by the Nigeria Police Force. Justice Obiora Egwatu struck out the case against the protesters as requested by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

Notable dignitaries present to receive the protesters include:

– Governors: Uba Sani (Kaduna) and Abba Yusuf (Kano)

– Ministers:

– Nentawe Yilwatda (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction)

– Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs

– Balarabe Lawal (Environment)

– Other Officials:

– Deputy State President Jubrin Barau

– Chairman Committee on Appropriation Abubakar Bichi

Advertisement

The protesters arrested during the nationwide protests have arrived at the Presidential Villa, where Vice President Kashim Shettima will receive them on behalf of President Bola Tinubu and hand them over to their respective State Governors.

This follows the Federal High Court’s decision to discharge 114 protesters, including minors and adults, who were earlier arraigned by the Nigeria Police Force. Justice Obiora Egwatu struck out the case against the protesters as requested by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

Notable dignitaries present to receive the protesters include:

– Governors: Uba Sani (Kaduna) and Abba Yusuf (Kano)

– Ministers:

– Nentawe Yilwatda (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction)

– Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs

– Balarabe Lawal (Environment)

– Other Officials:

– Deputy State President Jubrin Barau

– Chairman Committee on Appropriation Abubakar Bichi