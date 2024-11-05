Former President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Jigawa State to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the tragic tanker explosion that claimed the lives of over 182 people in Majiya town.

The explosion, which occurred on October 15, 2024, also left 78 people injured and displaced 210 families.

During his visit, the former president will offer condolences and sympathy to the state government and the families of the affected victims.

