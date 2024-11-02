Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has implored the Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit (PFSCU) to walk the talk in the ongoing bid to ensure food security in Nigeria, saying Nigerians are only keen on results rather than rhetoric.

He observed that while there have been many presidential initiatives, the challenge had always been implementation, even as he said the PFSCU is in a vantage position to catalyse the nation’s food security challenges into progress.

This is the second meeting of the PFSCU constituted as part of efforts by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to tackle hunger and hardship in Nigeria.

The team has initiated a series of stakeholder engagements across the nation’s six geopolitical zones aimed at addressing the nation’s food security challenges.

The Vice President charged the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, to come up with solutions to issues of access to loans from credit guarantee schemes, pointing out that the entire agriculture sector deserves support, including the big players.

Earlier, state governors present at the meeting called for a fundamental shift in the country’s approach to food security, emphasising the need for better coordination between federal and state governments.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, highlighted critical gaps in the current agricultural framework, just as he said, “There is a very wrong perception in Nigeria about food security, explaining that it’s not just about food quantity but also quality.

The Vice President had in July this year inaugurated the PFSCU formed under the Presidential Economic Coordinating Council following a memo submitted to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the need to come up with a food systems council to address food insecurity in the country.