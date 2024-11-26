A boat accident has occurred in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, resulting in the loss of five lives and injuring six others. Twenty people are still unaccounted for.

The tragic incident involved a collision between two speedboats conveying family members returning from a burial ceremony. The impact caused the boats to capsize, plunging passengers, who are mostly without life jackets, into the water.

Delta State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright, confirmed the incident which happened last Friday and reported that the six injured persons are receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Warri.

