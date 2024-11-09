Nigeria’s First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu says having ICT skills in a technology driven world is key to attaining success in all spheres of life.

She said this at the closing ceremony of the Women ICT Training and Empowerment Programme, a collaboration between the Renewed Hope Initiative, and National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA.

Advertisement

The First Lady said the training is a significant step towards bridging the digital gender gap in Nigeria, she also highlighted the transformative power of digital literacy.

Advertisement

Senator Oluremi celebrated the 252 women from various states who underwent intensive digital training, and commended them for their resilience and determination.

The First Lady appreciated NITDA for the initiative.

Director General of NITDA Mallam Kashifu Abdullahi, in his remarks underscored the critical role of digital literacy in Nigeria’s economic growth and highlighted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to economic diversification.