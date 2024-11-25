First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has joined the global community and Nigerians to commemorate the 16 Days of activism against Gender Based Violence.

In a statement personally signed by her, the first lady said the issue of gender based violence is a major concern that needs all hands on deck for it to be addressed.

She said issues that affect the female gender like genital mutilation and child marriage are still prevalent in several parts of the country with practitioners justifying them with cultural and religious norms.

She added that despite the remarkable progress that has been made more still needs to be done.

Advertisement

She called for collective action on the part of all stakeholders to ensure the elimination of all forms of Gender Based Violence in the country.

Read Full Statement Below…

16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence

Today, I join the global community in commemorating the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, marking the start of the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence.

Advertisement

Gender-based violence remains one of the most widespread human rights violations, with nearly one in three women worldwide experiencing physical or sexual violence in their lifetime. In Nigeria, harmful practices like child marriage and female genital mutilation are still prevalent, often justified by cultural or religious norms.

Although we are making remarkable progress, however, many women and girls, especially in rural and underserved areas, remain trapped in these cycles of violence and inequality.

We must take collective action across all sectors of society. Reporting and timely prosecution of perpetrators, increased support for victims and survivors are vital to creating safer environments for women and girls.

As we observe these 16 days of activism, I urge us to seize this period as a call to action for each of us to challenge harmful behaviours.

For me, formal education for the girl child remains the key to liberating them and helping them make informed choices.

Let us work together to ensure a safer society where everyone, regardless of gender, can live without fear of violence.

Advertisement

#PresidentialVillaUpdate