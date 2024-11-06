First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has condoled President Bola Tinubu, the Nigerian Army and Nigerians over the passing of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

The First Lady in a Statement She personally signed expressed sadness at the passing of the General.

She paid tribute to him for his valour, dedication and service to Nigeria and the Nigerian Army.

She also extended her condolences to the Nigerian Army, the Lagbaja family both immediate and extended in Ilobu, Nigerians and the Osun State government.

It is with a heavy heart that I received the sad news of the demise of the Chief of Army Staff Lt General Taoreed Lagbaja.

Throughout his career, the late Chief of Army Staff exemplified valor, patriotism, and unwavering dedication to the service of our dear country.

I extend my deepest condolences to his wife, Mrs Mariya Abiodun Lagbaja, children, family, friends, colleagues and associates.

May Almighty God comfort and grant them the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.

May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.

Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

