The Federal Fire Service has blamed local manufacturers for producing petrol tankers beyond the capacity of their engines, leading to the latest tanker explosion in Jigawa State.

According to Aliyu Muhammad Abdullahi, Jigawa State Public Relations Officer of the Federal Fire Service, the recent tanker accident occurred at Kano Jigawa border, after the driver lost control of the vehicle due to an overloaded tank, exceeding the vehicle’s capacity.

He said no lives were lost in the explosion, as the personnels of the command swift to the scane and ensure the evacuation of villagers from the area.

He added that the fire has been contained and brought under control, with only one minor injury reported.

The Village Head of Kuho Zubairu Ahmad said Immediately when the incident happened, villagers ran away and vacated the scene.

This incident comes just a month after a tragic tanker explosion in Majiya town claimed over 187 lives and hospitalized many others.