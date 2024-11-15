The Federal Government through the Office of the National Security Adviser says actions are being taken to curb the menace of the Lakurawa extremist group in Nigeria.

Troops of the Nigerian armed forces are now combating an additional threat to national security.

The Lakurawa group came into prominence barely a week ago following the military’s announcement of the group’s existence.

But reports have indicated the group has been in the country since 2018.

Coordinated land and aerial strikes have forced fleeing members of the group to migrate across states in the northwest, heading as far as the northcentral.

Research has shown that the militant group was initially formed in Niger in 1997 to protect Fulani communities.

But it evolved into a prominent and increasingly radicalized armed group in 2012 when a faction aligned with al-Ansar al-Sharia, advocating for a Sharia state in Mali’s Azawad region.

