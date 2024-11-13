The Minister of Education Maruf Tunji Alausa has reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to maintaining a safe and conducive learning environment in all Federal School across Nigeria.

He assured parents , guardians and the general public that all necessary actions will be taken to restore peace and ensure the protection of students at FGC Enugu.

A recent report received by the Ministry of Education highlighted the bullying incident at the Federal Government College Enugu, which raised concerns about safety and discipline within the school environment.

According to the findings of the Ministry , some incidents involved gang assault of an SS1 student (a day student) by a group of students on November 7th 2024.

This incident came to light following the circulation of a disturbing video on social media platforms .

In response , the Ministry established a disciplinary committee to investigate the matter .

And based on the findings, all thirteen students involved have been placed on a six week suspension pending the report of the investigative committee.

To address this issue, the Ministry directed the School Based Management Committee to collaborate with security agendas to conduct a thorough investigation , including possible affiliation with external groups .

But measure have been implemented to enhance security at the college by escaping law enforcement and reviewing existing safety protocols.

With this , counseling and rehabilitation support will be provided to address all forms of problems while promoting their registration into a positive school environment.

The Minister urge all stakeholders including parents , school authorities , and security agencies , to work collaboratively in resolving these issues and fostering a secure atmosphere for students to thrive .