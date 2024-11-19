The Value Chain Development Programme in Nasarawa State has distributed farm inputs and nutrition based seedlings to Two Hundred and Eighty-Two Farmers in the State.

The Programme is a collaborative effort of the State Government, Federal Government and the International Fund For Agricultural Development (IFAD).

Enhancing Production, Processing and Marketing of Rice and Cassava is the core mandate of the Value Chain Development Programme.

The programme commenced in Nasarawa State in 2020 and has assisted farmers in getting quality yields and profits through interventions and mentoring.

Advertisement

This gathering is one of such efforts of the Value Chain Development Programme in ensuring agricultural development and food security in the country.

The VCDP is flagging-off the distribution of Agric Equipment and nutrition based seedlings to 282 farmers in five Local Governments of the State.

The equipment distributed includes, 356 bags of fertilizers, 564 selective and non-selective herbicides, 8 power tiller, 60 knapsack sprayer among others.

The Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule is impressed with the achievements of the Value Chain Development Programme and the quality of equipment distributed.

Advertisement

The governor, represented by his commissioner for Finance, Budget and Planning reiterates his commitment to support federal government policies targeted at boosting agriculture in the State.

The beneficiaries are optimistic that the equipment will further enhance their capacity to achieve the mandate of the programme.

The beneficiaries were selected from five Local Government areas which are Doma, Wamba, Nasarawa, Karu and Lafia.