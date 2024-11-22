The federal government is set to arraign of 113 foreigners linked to high-level cybercrimes, hacking, and activities threatening national security.

The arraignment was stalled on the last adjourned date due to the non representation of the suspects in court.

Justice Ekerete Akpan had adjourned proceedings to enable the defendants be availed a lawyer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The group are to be arraigned on 6 count charge comprises of 87 men and 26 women, mainly from China, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil, Philippines and Malaysia, as well as 17 Nigerian collaborators.

The suspects were arrested on November 3, 2024 after a raid at Jahi area in Abuja, where the suspects were allegedly using computers and other sophisticated devices to facilitate criminal activities.

Part of the count read that the suspects did enter the territory of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with a business permit of 30 days duration and failed, or neglected to leave the Nigerian Territory at the expiration of the said permit and remained in Nigeria without a valid resident permit or appropriate valid visa which is in contrary to section 4 (2) and punishable under section 44 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 2015.

Advertisement

Another count stated that the suspects within the jurisdiction of the Court with intent to defraud did promote via electronic messages on the internet, a fraudulent and unregistered gambling platform, materially misrepresenting facts about the said fraudulent gambling platform upon which reliance, persons in Nigeria and outside Nigeria suffered enormous economic losses and you thereby commit an offence contrary to and punishable under section 14 (2) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015 (As Amended, 2024).