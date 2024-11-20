The Federal Government has announced the removal of Engr. Ohieku Muhammed Salami, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo, Benue State, due to actions unbecoming of his office and violations of established procedures.

The decision follows a series of unprofessional actions by Engr. Salami, including the suspension of the Vice-Chancellor without following the prescribed procedures.

Despite intervention by the Federal Ministry of Education and formal requests to rescind the unlawful suspension, Engr. Salami refused to comply, resorting to abusive and threatening behaviour towards the Ministry’s Directors including the Permanent Secretary.

