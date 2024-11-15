In the bid to strengthen Nigeria’s humanitarian response system, the Federal Government has launched the Humanitarian Supply Chain Management – Partnership for Localisation Project.

According to Vice President Kashim Shettima, the initiative, which aligns with the Nigeria Localisation Framework, seeks to empower local actors and leverage local resources to address the country’s growing humanitarian needs.

Speaking on Thursday when he launched the initiative in Abuja, the Vice President, who was represented by Deputy Chief of Staff to the President Senator. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, said climate change, coupled with global economic crises, has deepened the nation’s complex humanitarian situation.

VP Shettima announced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the establishment of a new Disaster Relief Fund.

The fund, he noted, will provide immediate assistance to disaster victims nationwide, complementing the broader localisation framework.

The new initiative builds on Nigeria’s Localisation Framework, which was established in 2019, and aims to put national and local institutions at the forefront of humanitarian decision-making.

The project is implemented by the Office of the Special Assistant to the President on Special Duties, Emergency and Logistics in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, and the USA-based Fritz Institute and other local partners.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the President on Special Duties, Emergency and Logistics (Office of The Vice President), Mohammed Ahmed, noted the importance of a collaborative approach to humanitarian aid.

Ahmed further noted that the project would support Nigeria’s localisation framework, creating a platform to advance the agenda. “We have a lot of work to do to meet Nigeria’s targets on this,” he added.

On her part, Fritz Institute’s Project Director, Mitsuko Mizushima, said the initiative is focused on local engagement, pointing out that this project “is designed to give local people a seat at the table.”

She pointed to the growing recognition of the importance of supply chain management and the need for capacity building.

