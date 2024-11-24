The Attorney-General of the federation and minister of Justice , Lateef Fagbemi, has said the reform of the justice sector is at the heart of President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s developmental blueprint.

He stated this at the opening ceremony of the conference of the Network of Justice Sector Reform Teams in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The minister noted that the pursuit of justice lies at the heart of Nigerians collective aspirations for a fair and equitable society.

He restated the commitment of the federal government to addressing challenges in the justice system, through strategic policies and other mechanisms that will have direct impact in improving democratic norms.

Advertisement

In his remarks, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state said the conference is timely and expressed optimism that it will strengthen public confidence in the judiciary.

Advertisement

The Attorney-General of the federation and minister of Justice , Lateef Fagbemi, has said the reform of the justice sector is at the heart of President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s developmental blueprint.

He stated this at the opening ceremony of the conference of the Network of Justice Sector Reform Teams in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The minister noted that the pursuit of justice lies at the heart of Nigerians collective aspirations for a fair and equitable society.

He restated the commitment of the federal government to addressing challenges in the justice system, through strategic policies and other mechanisms that will have direct impact in improving democratic norms.

Advertisement

In his remarks, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state said the conference is timely and expressed optimism that it will strengthen public confidence in the judiciary.

Advertisement

The Attorney-General of the federation and minister of Justice , Lateef Fagbemi, has said the reform of the justice sector is at the heart of President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s developmental blueprint.

He stated this at the opening ceremony of the conference of the Network of Justice Sector Reform Teams in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The minister noted that the pursuit of justice lies at the heart of Nigerians collective aspirations for a fair and equitable society.

He restated the commitment of the federal government to addressing challenges in the justice system, through strategic policies and other mechanisms that will have direct impact in improving democratic norms.

Advertisement

In his remarks, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state said the conference is timely and expressed optimism that it will strengthen public confidence in the judiciary.

Advertisement

The Attorney-General of the federation and minister of Justice , Lateef Fagbemi, has said the reform of the justice sector is at the heart of President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s developmental blueprint.

He stated this at the opening ceremony of the conference of the Network of Justice Sector Reform Teams in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The minister noted that the pursuit of justice lies at the heart of Nigerians collective aspirations for a fair and equitable society.

He restated the commitment of the federal government to addressing challenges in the justice system, through strategic policies and other mechanisms that will have direct impact in improving democratic norms.

Advertisement

In his remarks, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state said the conference is timely and expressed optimism that it will strengthen public confidence in the judiciary.

Advertisement

The Attorney-General of the federation and minister of Justice , Lateef Fagbemi, has said the reform of the justice sector is at the heart of President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s developmental blueprint.

He stated this at the opening ceremony of the conference of the Network of Justice Sector Reform Teams in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The minister noted that the pursuit of justice lies at the heart of Nigerians collective aspirations for a fair and equitable society.

He restated the commitment of the federal government to addressing challenges in the justice system, through strategic policies and other mechanisms that will have direct impact in improving democratic norms.

Advertisement

In his remarks, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state said the conference is timely and expressed optimism that it will strengthen public confidence in the judiciary.

Advertisement

The Attorney-General of the federation and minister of Justice , Lateef Fagbemi, has said the reform of the justice sector is at the heart of President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s developmental blueprint.

He stated this at the opening ceremony of the conference of the Network of Justice Sector Reform Teams in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The minister noted that the pursuit of justice lies at the heart of Nigerians collective aspirations for a fair and equitable society.

He restated the commitment of the federal government to addressing challenges in the justice system, through strategic policies and other mechanisms that will have direct impact in improving democratic norms.

Advertisement

In his remarks, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state said the conference is timely and expressed optimism that it will strengthen public confidence in the judiciary.

Advertisement

The Attorney-General of the federation and minister of Justice , Lateef Fagbemi, has said the reform of the justice sector is at the heart of President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s developmental blueprint.

He stated this at the opening ceremony of the conference of the Network of Justice Sector Reform Teams in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The minister noted that the pursuit of justice lies at the heart of Nigerians collective aspirations for a fair and equitable society.

He restated the commitment of the federal government to addressing challenges in the justice system, through strategic policies and other mechanisms that will have direct impact in improving democratic norms.

Advertisement

In his remarks, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state said the conference is timely and expressed optimism that it will strengthen public confidence in the judiciary.

Advertisement

The Attorney-General of the federation and minister of Justice , Lateef Fagbemi, has said the reform of the justice sector is at the heart of President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s developmental blueprint.

He stated this at the opening ceremony of the conference of the Network of Justice Sector Reform Teams in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The minister noted that the pursuit of justice lies at the heart of Nigerians collective aspirations for a fair and equitable society.

He restated the commitment of the federal government to addressing challenges in the justice system, through strategic policies and other mechanisms that will have direct impact in improving democratic norms.

Advertisement

In his remarks, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state said the conference is timely and expressed optimism that it will strengthen public confidence in the judiciary.