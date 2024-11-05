The Minister of Education Dr. Tunji Alausa has abolished the 18-year admission benchmark into tertiary institutions in the country.

Alausa spoke on Wednesday at his inaugural ministerial briefing, in Abuja.

He also hinted at the possibility of his administration reviewing the nation’s education policy.

However, the Minister said there would be no reversal of the Federal Government’s decision to void over 22,700 degree certificates obtained by Nigerians in some “fake” universities in neighbouring Togo and Benin Republic.

Advertisement

He stated that practical education will help to address the unemployment situation in Nigeria, as tertiary institutions will not continue to churn out graduates every year without providing jobs for them.