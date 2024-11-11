The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria has reiterated its Commitment to ensuring maintenance and repairs of its infrastructures to ease the stress of passengers.

The Director, Engineering Services of FAAN made this Disclosure while inspecting Some ongoing Projects of the Agency especially in Lagos State.

The Domestic Wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos popularly known as GAT, is being controlled by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria and is being renovated by the agency.

Just 8 months ago when TVC News Ayomide Ajeigbe visited the Airport, the ceilings were an eyesore, but now there is a huge difference with an overhauling of not just the Ceiling but the Cooling Systems as well as replacement of the Chairs at the Waiting Hall.

One of the Passengers travelling to Abuja appreciate this Development and ask for further improvement to ease the burden of Travellers.

The road leading to the International Airport and other facilities which has been very bad for commuters is now being repaired by FAAN with a promise to ensure that all potholes in and around the Airport area will be fixed.

With Workers already on Sight here, a Timeline of 6 Months have been Given to complete this road reconstruction.