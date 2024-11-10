Nigeria records 82,000 maternal deaths annually, accounting for 20% of global maternal deaths.

According to Professor Hadiza Galadanchi, an Obstetrics and Gynaecology expert, child spacing, girl child education, and antenatal care plays a crucial role in reducing maternal mortality.

Professor Galadanchi, while speaking at the Federal University Dutse conference, emphasized that Child spacing of at least two years, Educating the girl child and Attending antenatal care are the key solutions to Nigeria’s maternal crisis.

Research by the FUD’s Department of Medical Sciences highlighted that avoiding traditional birth attendance and ensuring Proper nutrition that will prevent blood-related complications are crucial in combating maternal mortality.

The Vice Chancellor of Federal University Dutse, Professor Abdulkarim Sabo Muhammad, urged researchers to focus on impactful studies that will help in addressing societal challenges.

According to the research findings 82,000 Nigerian women die annually due to maternal-related complications as 20% of global maternal deaths occur in Nigeria.

