Experts have expressed concern over the growing trend of cybercrimes, and are calling for increased awareness on cybersecurity to Protect Nigeria’s cyberspace against all forms of threat.

This formed the basis of discussion at a conference held recently in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The impact of cybercrime in Nigeria is alarming as Nigeria experienced a 174% increase in cybercrimes Between January and June 2022.

This is attributed to the rapid digital transformation and increased online presence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Following this development, this conference was initiated to raise awareness on how Nigerian Digital space can be secured, with experts expressing concern over the level of prevalence of this decadence on Nigerian youth.

According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nigeria lost approximately $500 million to cybercrime in 2022, as the Central Bank of Nigeria reported that the banking sector lost 7.2 billion naira to internet fraud in 2010.

However, cybersecurity professionals have called emphasized the need for young persons to be fully aware of this trend and make efforts to protect their privacy and data.

Cybercrime in Nigeria has posed serious threat to the country’s development and experts here are advocating an advanced level of literacy on the issue to put a stop to the societal decadence.

Advertisement