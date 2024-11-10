Universal Basic Education Commission and Korean International Cooperation Agency with other Stakeholders in the education sector, have called for the use of technology for teaching and learning in order to boost learning outcomes across the country.

This was disclosed at the opening ceremony of the 6th edition of the African Edutech Conference in Abuja.

Tech education in Nigeria is advancing but still faces a lot of challenges like limited resources and outdated curriculum.

Despite these issues there is a growing interests in technology among students, as schools and universities strive to update their programs to match global standards.

It is why UBEC KOICA and other stakeholders have decided to reform Nigeria’s educational system.

This event is to discuss the future of education in Nigeria.

The group wants technology to become the order of the day for basic education and tertiary level.

And some law makers present call for an enabling environment for this initiative to thrive.

UBEC’s executive Secretary Hamid Bobboyi encourage public schools to migrate to digital platforms in teaching and learning.

KOICA on their part pledges to support Nigeria with $14 million dollars on capacity building of teachers.

Other stakeholders like the Nigerian British Chamber of Commerce welcomes public private partnership to promote education technology in Nigeria.

The group agree that ; technology is a meeting point and an enterprise for socio economic development.

