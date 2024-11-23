The European Union has recalled its ambassador from Niamey, Niger’s capital, for meetings in Brussels, following disagreements with the country’s transitional authorities over EU humanitarian aid for flood victims in the West African country.

The EU said in a statement that “The European Union has taken note of the statement issued by Niger’s transitional authorities, challenging the modalities and management of humanitarian aid provided by the EU Delegation to the victims of severe flooding in the country.”

This disagreement marks a further deterioration in relations between Europe and Sahelian military juntas.

The interim government in Niger blamed the European Union on Friday for distributing €1.3 million in humanitarian aid without first consulting the country’s people.

The EU ambassador allegedly disbursed these monies to non-governmental organisations “unilaterally,” disregarding transparency norms and avoiding cooperation with Nigerien authorities, according to a government statement.

An EU spokeswoman responded by stating that they were in “profound disagreement” with Niger’s accusations, seeing them as a direct threat to how the EU handles its humanitarian assistance. Thus, the European Union chose to recall its ambassador.

The EU has consistently emphasised its commitment to supporting the Niger population in light of the crsisi facing the country.

“Humanitarian aid is vital, provided in a neutral, impartial, and independent manner, and implemented through UN agencies, international organizations, and NGOs, the EU said in a statement .

It added that there is no justification for politicising humanitarian aid for political purposes.