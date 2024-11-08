Equatorial Guinea has announced a crackdown on sex in government offices following the release of private recordings on social media that seemed to show a senior finance ministry official having sex with multiple women in a variety of locations, including his office.

The administration claimed that because the recordings had damaged the reputation of the small Central African nation, it was taking action.

Equatorial Guinea has been run by the same ruler for decades, and the controversy has shaken the government since the images surfaced last week.

Local media reports said hundreds of amateur videos had been found at the finance official’s home during a raid associated with a corruption investigation.

Vice President Nguema Obiang Mangue ordered new measures to prevent judiciary and ministry officials from engaging in illicit acts at work, a government statement said. These included installing security cameras in all offices as well as stepped-up security.

The statement said the measures were agreed during emergency meetings with the Supreme Court, attorney general and others.

It said those appearing in the sex tapes would be suspended, without providing names, while those responsible for securing the buildings in which the videos were allegedly filmed would be reprimanded for failing to do their jobs.

President Teodoro Obiang has ruled Equatorial Guinea, a nation of some 1.7 million people on the west coast of Central Africa for 45 years and is the world’s longest-serving president.

