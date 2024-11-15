What presented itself as alleged murder of a tricycle operator after he was allegedly chased by men of Enugu state Vehicle Inspection Officer was later discovered to be false.

On 25th of October, an online video emerged, featuring a Tricycle Operator on the floor with a wounded VIO officer

The false report elicited reactions on and offline, that got making talking on the incident.

In trying to make the report straight, Enugu state Ministry of transportation swung into action to investigate the incident

The state Coordinator Vehicle Inspection Agency denied the claim that his men chased the tricycle operator before the accident occured.

He confirmed that the tricycle operator and personnel sustained minor injury but was not as serious as depicted in the online video.

Narrating their experiences, coordinator of Tricycle Operator Enugu Metropolis confirmed to newsmen that the driver is not dead.

The injured VIO officer, NGOZI OKECHI explained the incident that led to the crash.

While retracting what he erroneously push online, the originator of the video, regretted his actions, asked the people for forgiveness.

Permanent Secretary of the state ministry of Transport announced that the operation of the VIO would be suspended until Investigation into the incident are concluded.

