The Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has distributed relief materials to families affected by the devastating Majia tanker explosion, demonstrating the state’s commitment to supporting those in need.

In a gesture of solidarity, SEMA distributed essential food and non-food items to the victims’ families.

The Executive secretary of the agency Dr. Haruna Mairiga said the gesture is meant to reduce the suffering of the affected families.

Some of the relief package includes 25kg bags of rice, 25kg bags of millet, Cartons of spaghetti, Gallons of vegetable oil, Cartons of magi cubes and Cartons of seasoning.

Others are Cartons of detergent, Cartons of soap and 110 rubber mats.

Additionally, each affected family received a donation of two hundred thousand Naira to alleviate their financial burdens.