The Ekiti State chapter of the people’s Democratic party has promised to resolve her internal disputes and defeat the All Progressives Congress in the 2026 Governorship election in the State.

Key players of the party disclosed this in Ado Ekiti during the inauguration of the party’s stakeholders committee in Ekiti State.

The caretaker chairman of the party in Ekiti State, Dare Adeleke, says efforts are in top gear to reposition the party and resolve all internal disputes.

Other party stakeholders agreed they must bury their differences in order to rejuvenate the party in Ekiti State.

Recall the PDP in Ekiti State has been enmeshed in crisis which has led to the postponement of the state’s Congress of the party.