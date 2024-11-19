The Ekiti State government has approved the payment of Seventy Thousand naira as a new minimum wage in the state.

The state’s head of service, Dr. Folakemi Olomojobi, made this known while addressing journalists at the government house on Tuesday.

Ekiti joins the list of States who have announced a new minimum wage for workers following the approval of a new minimum wage by the Federal government after months of negotiations with organised labour.

