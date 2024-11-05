The Transmission Company of Nigeria has announced that the national grid experienced a partial disturbance at about 1;52 pm today, 5th November 2024.

This was contained in a Press Statement by the General Manager, Public Affairs of the Company, Ndidi Mbah, on Tuesday afternoon.

The partial collapse according to her followed a series of lines and generators trippings that caused instability of the grid and, consequently, the partial disturbance of the system.

The data from the National Control Centre (NCC) revealed that a part of the grid was not affected by the bulk power disruption.

She adds that TCN engineers are already working to quickly restore bulk power supply to the States affected by the partial disturbance.

Presently, bulk power supply has been restored to Abuja, at 2.49pm, and we are gradually restoring to other parts of the country.

The company apologises for every inconvenience the partial disturbance may cause its customers.

