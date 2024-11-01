The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arrested controversial social media personality Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky.

The arrest, which occurred on Thursday evening, at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, came just days after Bobrisky’s release on bail by the police authorities.

Bobrisky was said to be attempting to board a flight to London, when EFCC operatives halted the aircraft just before takeoff and escorted him out in full view of passengers.

Advertisement

Bobrisky confirmed the arrest on Instagram, with a post that reads,: “Nigerians help me, EFCC just arrested me. I’m badly injured.”

The EFCC is yet to make public comment on this new development.

But, EFCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwajaren, had reportedly disclosed on Thursday in Abuja while stating the achievements of the commission under Ola Olukoyede, said that investigations are ongoing over the allegations Bobrisky made against the EFCC.

The crossdresser had in a voice note shared by controversial social critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, allegedly said he bribed EFCC officers with N15m to drop money laundering charges against him.

Advertisement

Although the EFCC denied the allegations, it has set up a committee to investigate the claims.