The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has promised more diligent prosecution of persons involved in illegal oil bunkering.

Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede says this would be achieved with the addition of new laboratory in the Port Harcourt zonal office.

Part of the EFCC’s mandate is to advance transparency and accountability in the oil and gas sector.

To achieve this, the anti-corruption agency relied on the NNPC Limited and the Department of Petroleum Resources for analysis of petroleum and crude samples for use as evidence in court.

This often led to set backs such as delays in cases involving oil bunkering, adulteration and other related crimes.

But all that is about to change for the EFCC with the inauguration of its own forensic chemical laboratory.

Stakeholders are excited about the prospect of this facility for Nigeria’s war against corruption in the oil and gas sector.

There is excitement in the EFCC as the commission believes that this laboratory increases their chances of securing convictions.

This launch comes with the expectation that the EFCC would accelerate the pace in dispensing of cases in court.

But as far investigation and prosecution is concerned, the chairman says they would focus on accuracy as much as they do on speed.

