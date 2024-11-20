A car crashed into people outside a primary school in central China, injuring several pupils, according to state local media.

Authorities did not disclose how many people were injured in the incident, which occurred in Hunan province’s Changde city but said a 39-year-old male suspect was arrested.

Police authorities say the incident is still under investigation.

Those injured were sent to the hospital for treatment, and none were in life-threatening condition so far, according to police report, which was issued hours after the incident.

The incident comes just over a week after China saw its deadliest known attack in a decade, when 35 were killed after a man plowed his car into crowds exercising at an outdoor sports center in the southern city of Zhuhai.

Days later, eight people were killed and 17 others injured in a mass stabbing on a college campus in eastern China on Saturday.

High-profile attacks in recent months have rattled a population long used to low rates of violent crime.

The sudden episodes of violence, apparently targeting random members of the public, including school children, however, have surged across the country as economic growth stutters.

Many online have taken to warning each other to be cautious as people are becoming more desperate and unstable – and taking “revenge against society.”

Other recent incidents include a stabbing attack near an elementary school in Beijing in October, which injured five people, including three children.