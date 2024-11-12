The Defence Intelligence Agency has convened a meeting of intelligence professionals.

The 5 day conference in Abuja is meant to review threats to national security and prepare for future warfare.

The conference is coming days after the military authorities identified a new terror group operating in Kebbi and Sokoto States.

The Agency is establishing a technology centre that will serve as a hub for technology driven Intelligence operations to combat security challenges.

The emerging threats are constantly evolving mounting pressure on the authorities whose efforts to combat the challenges have been viewed as inadequate.

But the Defence Intelligence Agency believes this conference will make a difference.