Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Umar Abubakar Tafida, has recieved a delegation on Security Reconnaissance tasked with evaluating the Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway.

The team led by retired General Abubakar Saed from the Federal Ministry of Works, visited Kebbi state to carry out a thorough security survey of the project site.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Minister of Works, Retired General Abubakar Saed, emphasised the importance of the state government support during the assessment tour, He noted that collaboration would be essential for the team’s success in executing its duties which has already been carefully mapped out.

During the visit , Senator Umar Tafida assured the team of the administration’s full support and cooperation in advancing the project and ensuring its successful execution.

He thanked President Bola Ahmad Tinubu for approving the project, recognising its potential to significantly benefit the local population.

The visiting delegation includes several experienced members such as retired General Kunle Shodunke and retired Assistant Insector General Aliyu Garba, as well as officials from the Federal Ministry of Works, Kebbi State commissioner for Works Umar Faruk Muslim and Permanent Secretary Saad Musa Sakaba, among other officials.

This steps is aimed towards ensuring the safety and viability of the highway, which is expected to enhance connectivity and economic growth in the region.

