Dangote refinery has announced a reduction in the price of its premium motor spirit to N970 per Litre for marketers.

This was disclosed in a statement by the company’s Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina.

Dangote refinery had earlier this month fixed the price of its PMS at n990 per litre but this reduction would help marketers save about n20 on each litre of petrol purchased from the refinery.

