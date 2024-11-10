The Nigeria Customs service Federal operations unit, Zone C has seized over 5000 sachets of tramadol of different brands and other Contraband Goods.

The Controller of Federal Operations unit Zone C Owerri, Michael Ugbagu, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the recent seizures made by Zone in its anti-smuggling drive.

According to him, between October and November, 2024, the Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations unit Zone C made seizures within its areas of coverage in the South East and South South region which worth over one hundred and twenty six million naira.

This seizures is in line with the unit’s commitment to stamp out the nefarious activities of the Economic saboteurs within its areas of jurisdiction.

Among the seizures made the operatives of the Nigerian customs include over 5,000 sachet of various brand of tramadol, 250mg and 100mg, jerrycans of premium motor spirit PMS,164 jumbo bales of second hand clothing and 212 cartons of foreign macaroni.

Other items seized are 643 pieces of used pneumatic tyres and 44 cartoons of smuggled foreign rice, 40 pieces of used compressors, and 10 parcels of cannabis sativa.

The customs said the items were mostly intercepted along Ewu-Okada/Benin expressways and Calabar axis based on credible intelligence.

The Comptroller while sending a clear warning to the enemies of the Country said its operational jurisdiction will not be deterred from going after smugglers to ensure their illegal activities are stopped.

The Nigeria Customs Service also used the occasion to warn economic saboteurs who will use the ember period for carrying out illegal smuggling to have a rethink.