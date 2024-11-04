The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has facilitated Nigeria’s first shipment to Kenya, with Lucky Fibres, a subsidiary of the Tolaram Group, one of the first companies to ship goods to Kenya under the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).

During a visit to the Apapa Area Command on Wednesday, 30 October 2024, to ensure proper documentation and verification of the shipment, Olusegun Olutayo, Senior Trade Expert and Lead of Trade Enablement at the Nigeria AfCFTA Coordination Office, noted that the shipment from Nigeria to Kenya, specifically to the port of Mombasa, demonstrates the collaborative spirit of AfCFTA.

He emphasised the critical role of the Nigerian Customs service as the Designated Competent Authority (DCA) under AfCFTA, leveraging its expertise to ensure seamless trade.

Assistant Comptroller Olusola Salako, the releasing officer for Lilypond Export Command at Apapa Area Command, highlighted the Nigeria Customs Service’s efforts to leverage technology to ensure that AfCFTA is successful in Africa.

