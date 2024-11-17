The authority of Adamawa and Taraba area command of the Nigeria Customs Service, has instituted a legal case against Jabir Mohamed who was caught with 80 × 25 liters of Premium Motor Spirit along Nigeria/Cameroon border community.

Mr Mohammed who was arrested during NCS Operation Whirlwind raid in Mubi area has been arraigned on a three-count charge at the Federal High Court Yola including illegal possession of fire arm.

The suspect Mr Jabir Mohammed is believed to be a high profile smuggler who was arrested during a raid at a border community in Adamawa State.

He has been charged for attempting to export the 80 × 25 liters of PMS, in violation of Section 1(19) of the Miscellaneous Offences Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 by the nigeria custom service.

And also unlawful possession of 25 rounds of ammunition, contravening the Firearms Act and punishable under Section 27 of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Speaking to journalists at the end of court sitting the defense and

prosecuting counsel shed more light on the legal tussle.

The prosecuting counsel Adewumi Aluko emphasise on the efforts of NCS to combat smuggling in the country.

Defense counsel Garba Yenusa, explains that his client is entitled to

bail, and would take necessary steps to secure his release.

The court is presided over by Justice Bala Khalifa Mohamed, the accused has been remanded at the Yola Correctional Center till the next hearing day.